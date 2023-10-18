2023 has been an incredible year for cinema.

From Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie movie to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, this summer saw a surge in ticket sales and major interest in the return to the pictures.

After a record-breaking summer, the remainder of 2023 will see some more highly anticipated films make their debut and showcase both new and well-known talent.

Check out the biggest movies hitting cinemas later this year:

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese’s historic drama depicts the mysterious murders of members of the Osage tribe in 1920s USA, which sparks a FBI investigation led by the infamous J. Edgar Hoover. Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and the up and coming Lily Gladstone star in this solemn piece.

There is currently a lot of Oscar buzz surrounding the film, particularly surrounding actress Lily Gladstone who plays Osage tribe member and DiCaprio’s onscreen wife, Mollie Burkhart.

The film is set to be released in cinemas on October 20.

Foe

Starring Irish breakout star Paul Mescal and veteran actress Saoirse Ronan, the pair play a quiet husband and wife who own a farm on a secluded piece of land. However, the couple’s peaceful life is thrown into jeopardy when a stranger arrives on their doorstep with a proposal.

Based on the novel of the same name by Ian Reid, the psychological thriller and sci-fi film is reported to capture the very essence of relationships and how they can often deteriorate over time.

The film’s director, Garth Davis, has directed films such as Lion and Mary Magdalene – and is known for his cinematic sensibilities.

The highly-anticipated film is set to be released on Friday, October 20.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

The popular franchise returns to screens which sees a young President Snow mentor the District 12 tribute for the 10th annual Hunger Games.

Filled with action, drama and romance, the prequel to the Hunger Games trilogy which starred Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, features West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler.

Fans of the dystopian franchise can look forward to the films release on November 17.

Saltburn

Barry Keoghan graces our screens yet again this year in Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’ which sees the Irish actor drawn to his charming and electric classmate at Oxford University, played by Jacob Elordi.

Elordi who plays the aristocratic Felix Catton, invites Keoghan’s character to Salburn, his families prestigious estate where the pair spend a summer to remember.

Saltburn hits cinemas on November 17.

Wonka

In the third film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’, Timothee Chalamet is set to wow audiences with his portrayal of the famous chocolatier.

With a host of Hollywood’s famous faces, including Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant and Rowan Atkinson, ‘Wonka’ focuses on a young Willy Wonka and his rise to success.

Timothee recently opened up to GQ magazine about trying to differentiate himself from his previous predecessors Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp.

He said:”Because the people who’ve played Wonka before are brilliant and captivating and have done some famously wonderful performances that people have loved.”

“So it’s really putting your head above the parapet.”

‘Wonka’ is set to hit Irish cinemas on December 8.