The best rom-coms on Netflix to watch ahead of Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, Netflix has some of the best romantic-comedies to enjoy if you feel like celebrating this year.

No matter your plans this February 14, these feel-good films will no doubt put a smile on your face.

So gather your best girlfriends or boyfriend and celebrate Galentine’s or Valentine’s Day with some of these classics!

Crazy, Stupid, Love

This classic will surely lift your mood! It’s ensemble cast consisting of Ryan Gosling, Steve Carrell, Emma Stone and Julianne Moore makes for a star-studded film.

The film follows a middle-aged man (Steve Carrell) who is devasted by the end of his marriage and finds aid in a smooth-talking player (Ryan Gosling).

Pretty Woman

This 90s hit sees Julia Roberts character Vivian, a sex worker, spend a week with an uptight business tycoon, played by Richard Gere.

Edward makes a deal with Vivian and looses his heart in the process.

This film is filled with classic moments and a hit 80s soundtrack – what’s not to like?

Love & Other Drugs

Starring Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal, this 2010 hit tells the story of a medicine peddler in 1990s Pittsburgh who starts a relationship with a young woman suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Both heartwarming and heartbreaking, this film will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions!

Just Friends

Just Friends sees music industry big shot Chris (Ryan Reynolds) ends up at home for Christmas, where he and his unrequited high school crush, Jamie (Amy Smart) pick up right where they left off.

Ryan Reynolds plays the witty quiet kid turned player in this 2005 comedy, which is sure to generate more than a few laughs.

Someone Great

A more recent rom-com, Someone Great sees Jenny (Gina Rodriquez) enter her single era and her plans to move to San Francisco.

However, before she leaves she wants to give New York City one last goodbye – and she takes her friends along for the ride.

This film is emotional but uplifting in many ways and is the perfect Galentine’s Day treat.