These films are sure to keep kids entertained!

The BEST Films To Watch On Disney+ This Weekend

The Easter bank holiday weekend is no doubt going to be very different this year.

People across Ireland are being urged to stay at home due to the Covid-19 outbreak – so in turn, we all have the perfect excuse to snuggle up on the sofa watching films.

So with that being said, we’ve listed some great movies to watch on Disney+ this weekend, that are sure to keep you and the kids entertained.

Take a look:

Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade

Did you know that it was the Ice Age herd who embarked on the very first egg hunt?

In this film, the crew are forced to go on a dangerous rescue mission after one of Sid’s plans goes wrong.

This animated comedy is only 25 minutes long, and will be a huge hit with all the family.

Winnie The Pooh – Springtime With Roo

This Easter-themed movie is a great watch for kids this weekend.

The film follows Pooh and the gang as they try to convince Rabbit that Easter is worth celebrating – after he refuses to be the Easter Bunny.

The whole family are sure to enjoy this fun film.

Alice In Wonderland

Tumble down the rabbit hole this Easter with this fantasy adventure.

Directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway and Helena Carter, this film provides an imaginative twist on the classic animation – which is also available on Disney +.

Alice, who is now 19, returns to the magical world she first entered as a child and embarks on a journey to discover her true destiny.

When the movie’s over, you can watch the sequel ‘Alice Through The Looking Glass’, which is also available on Disney+.

Tangled

Tangled is the perfect movie to watch this weekend.

The film follows Rapunzel, who strikes a deal with local bandit Flynn Ryder to escape her tower – and the two set off on an action-packed adventure.

In keeping with the Easter theme, we witness Rapunzel blossom into who she wants to be.

Everything from the flowers in her hair to the lanterns lighting up the night sky is a reminder of spring and the Easter message of rebirth.

Sister Act

This classic movie starring Whoopie Goldberg and Maggie Smith is ideal for getting your dose of heavenly inspiration this Easter.

The film follows a sassy lounge singer, who is forced to hide from a mob in the last place anyone would find her – a convent.

While hiding out as a nun, she turns the dreary choir into a soulful chorus. But, as the revamped choir gains popularity, her disguise becomes jeopardized.

Sister Act 2 is also available on the streaming platform, so you’ll be able to watch the sequel too!

Treasure Planet

Rather than eggs, these adventurers are hunting for treasure.

Jim Hawkins, Captain Amelia and their daring crew embark on a thrilling treasure hunt across the universe while following a secret map.

This exciting animated film is a classic, and will be loved by the whole family.

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Nothing captures the magic of Easter more than Tinker Bell, a big adventure and some great treasure.

Tinker Bell accidentally breaks her magical moonstone which keeps pixie dust in plentiful supply.

To repair the moonstone, she must set off on an adventure to an astonishing new world to find a magic mirror.

Oz The Great and Powerful

This fantastic adventure follows a small time circus magician who is whisked away to the vibrant land of Oz and must find out who’s good and evil before it’s too late.

Using his art of illusion and ingenuity he transforms himself into the great wizard.

Starring James Franco and Mila Kunis, this is the perfect film to inject some magical fantasy into your Easter.

Aladdin

This vibrant, sparkly and magical film is a needed addition to your Easter weekend.

In this live-action adaptation of the animated classic, follow the charming street-rat Aladdin, the self-determined princess Jasmine, and the powerful genie who is the key to their future.

Starring Will Smith, this 2019 hit is not to be missed.

Into The Woods

If your not sure which magical fairy tale you want to watch this Easter weekend, Into The Woods is the one for you.

In this epic musical saga, characters such as Cinderella, Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel find their fates intertwined with a humble baker and his wife – who’s desperation to have a baby sends them on a quest to reverse a witches’s curse.

This live-action hit has a star-studded line-up including Emily Blunt, James Corden and Meryl Streep.