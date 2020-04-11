Lottie Ryan reveals her husband’s family is safe in Italy amid coronavirus pandemic

The presenter explained that they live in a 'remote area'

Lottie Ryan has revealed that her husband’s family is safe in Italy, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy is one of the worst countries affected by COVID-19, and over 18,000 people in the country have died from the virus so far.

Speaking to RSVP magazine, Lottie said: “Fabio’s family, thank goodness, are from a very remote area of Italy and the population is quite elderly.”

“Everything has been okay for them so far because they are in the middle of nowhere.”

The brunette beauty also revealed how her Dancing With The Star’s partner Pasquale La Rocca is doing – as he also hails from Italy.

“Pasquale’s family are from Naples City so it is a different situation for them,” she admitted.

“They are in isolation and they are trying to look after themselves as best they can.”

“Pasquale flew out of Ireland back to London straight after the final because he was nervous that he wouldn’t get back in.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the final of Dancing With The Stars was brought forward a week in advance.

Lottie explained that they found out at midday that day, and that it was a very strange experience.

“It felt like a dress rehearsal initially and then you realised why people weren’t in the audience and that put a different spin on things,” she said.

“It was definitely a very different type of show but the crew and the other pro dancers all showed so much love.”