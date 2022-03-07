People are calling Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan’s new movie Fresh “the best film of 2022”.

According to the film’s synopsis, Fresh “follows Noa (played by Daisy), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian) at a grocery store and – given her frustration with dating apps – takes a chance and gives him her number.”

“After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.”

Jonica T. Gibbs, Charlotte Le Bon, Dayo Okeniyi, Andrea Bang, and Brett Dier also star in the thriller, which was directed by Mimi Cave and written by Lauryn Kahn.

Fresh joined Disney+ over the weekend, and viewers have been raving about the film on Twitter ever since.

One wrote: “Yeah, so … @freshmovie on @hulu is the best movie I’ve seen this year. Absolutely phenomenal. I can’t wait to see what Mimi Cave does next.”

Another tweeted: “Fresh is definitely best movie of 2022 because of Sebastian Stan. This movie has left me totally flabbergasted. am awestruck by the fantabulous acting of him.”

A third fan penned: “I’m about half way through #FreshMovie and holy shit this is the best made movie. genuinely terrifying and showing and I am remaining constantly shook. I have no words.”

Check out more reactions below:

The best movie in 2022 is #FreshMovie no doubt. — Due (@inidue) March 4, 2022

#Spoilers

Fresh is definitely best movie of 2022 because of Sebastian Stan.this movie has left me totally flabbergasted. am awestruck by the fantabulous acting of him#SebastianStan #FreshMovie pic.twitter.com/a2n0pMqwaJ — Bunny 💖 Movies & Series (@LovelyBunny329) March 5, 2022

Fresh is genuinely disturbing and unsettling and at times nauseating but I couldn’t look away for a second! Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones are incredible in it and the story blew me away! Highly recommend, streaming on Hulu this Friday #FreshMovie pic.twitter.com/XrCebxCAWd — Jeff (@jeff_this) March 2, 2022

i will never stop talking about fresh. like everything about it is completely outstanding to me. the direction by mimi, SEB AND DAISYS PERFORMANCES??!! the soundtrack, the editing, the colour grading, the cinematography the writing, the pace???? i could go on FOREVER #FreshMovie pic.twitter.com/x6uoC9GaSm — em 🙂 (@buckysharper) March 5, 2022

#Fresh is an absolute masterpiece. I can’t remember the last time a movie got such a wild reaction out of me. Performances by everyone were impeccable. Every single shot was a work of art. A fucked up piece of perfection. — jenna. (@JennaNunziato) March 5, 2022

What in the HELL did I just watch 😩 I can truly say this is one of the wildest movies I’ve ever seen and I need y’all to watch it ASAP so we can discuss this insane movie! Stream #Fresh on Hulu!!! pic.twitter.com/At43gSPcPh — Wesley | KRISTEN STEWART FOR BEST ACTRESS (@itswessums) March 5, 2022

Yo, Fresh was AMAZING! I was like WTF, yelling, smiling, laughing throughout this movie.

Sebastian was amazing in this movie! I wanted to slap him and kiss him at the same time. pic.twitter.com/iTbyhVNFci — PCS (@impsc1382) March 4, 2022

70% of #FreshMovie I was busy being amazed by Sebastian Stan’s and Daisy Edgar Jones’ remarkable acting.

This was me the other 30% of it:

(but it was worth it definitely) pic.twitter.com/wMU0x4QSqE — Rady🎈 (@theradrady) March 5, 2022

I just seen #FreshMovie I have no words, I'm speechless because it's so disturbing movie that keeps you sitting on edge. This movie scares me more the #SlienceOfTheLambs buts it's amazing. Best movie I've seen in 2022 by far!@FreshMovie @DaisyEdgarJones #SebastianStan — Veronica Rebelo (@VeronicaRebelo4) March 6, 2022

Yeah, so … @freshmovie on @hulu is the best movie I’ve seen this year. Absolutely phenomenal. I can’t wait to see what Mimi Cave does next. #FreshMovie @DaisyEdgarJones pic.twitter.com/dlC2wubSJ2 — Daniel Emery Taylor (@DEmeryTaylor) March 6, 2022