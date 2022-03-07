Ad
Fresh
People are calling Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan’s new movie Fresh “the best film of 2022”.

According to the film’s synopsis, Fresh “follows Noa (played by Daisy), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian) at a grocery store and – given her frustration with dating apps – takes a chance and gives him her number.”

“After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.”

Jonica T. Gibbs, Charlotte Le Bon, Dayo Okeniyi, Andrea Bang, and Brett Dier also star in the thriller, which was directed by Mimi Cave and written by Lauryn Kahn.

Fresh joined Disney+ over the weekend, and viewers have been raving about the film on Twitter ever since. 

One wrote: “Yeah, so … @freshmovie on @hulu is the best movie I’ve seen this year. Absolutely phenomenal. I can’t wait to see what Mimi Cave does next.”

Another tweeted: “Fresh is definitely best movie of 2022 because of Sebastian Stan. This movie has left me totally flabbergasted. am awestruck by the fantabulous acting of him.”

A third fan penned: “I’m about half way through #FreshMovie and holy shit this is the best made movie. genuinely terrifying and showing and I am remaining constantly shook. I have no words.”

Check out more reactions below:

 

