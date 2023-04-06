Fans spot Wizard of Oz Easter eggs in Barbie movie trailer

Fans have spotted Wizard of Oz Easter eggs in the trailer for the Barbie movie.

Margot Robbie will play the iconic doll in the live-action film, and Ryan Gosling will play Ken.

Following the release of the trailer this week, former beauty editor Cat Quinn took to Instagram to point out a number of references to the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz.

Firstly, Barbie is seen wearing a pink gingham dress – similar to the blue gingham dress Judy Garland wore as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.

Also, at the 30 second mark of the trailer, Barbie drives past a cinema that has posters of The Wizard of Oz characters on it.

Fans also think that the pink road Barbie travels on to get from Barbie Land to the Real World is a reference to the Yellow Brick Road that Dorothy famously follows to Emerald City.

Finally, viewers believe the fluffy pink heels Barbie steps into at the beginning of the trailer is a reference to Dorothy’s ruby slippers.

The satirical film will follow the titular character as she is expelled from Barbie Land for not being perfect enough, and sets off on an adventure in the real world.

Will she discover there’s no place like home?

Find out when the movie hits cinemas on July 21.