Bradley Cooper has good news for fans of The Hangover movies.

The actor starred opposite Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Justin Bartha, Ken Jeong and Jeffrey Tambor in the 2009 film, which was following by two sequels.

While Bradley is better known for his more serious roles in recent years, the 48-year-old has admitted he’d film another instalment to The Hangver franchise “in an instant”.

During an episode of The New Yorker Radio Hour podcast, Bradley spoke to host David Remnick about his recent film credits – A Star Is Born and “Maestro.

The host then asked: “Are you done with fun? In other words, if another kinda fun comic role came along, it was three months of your life, it’s not ‘Hangover 5’ but something of a similar spirit.”

Bradley replied: “Well, I would do ‘Hangover 5’. It would be ‘Hangover 4’ first, but yeah.”

“You would do that in a flash? Not just to pay the bills,” David replied, and the actor confessed: “I would probably do ‘Hangover 4’ in an instant.”

“Just because I love Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much, I probably would.”

Sadly, he isn’t so confident the film’s director Todd Phillips would be on board, as he added: “I don’t think Todd’s ever going to do that…”

The original film was hugely popular when it was released in 2009, generating over $469M at the worldwide box office.

It was followed by The Hangover Part II in 2011, and The Hangover Part III in 2013.