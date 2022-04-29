Avatar 2 producer shares teaser trailer and release date

Academy Award-winning producer Jon Landau has shared a teaser trailer and the release date for the upcoming Avatar 2 sequel.

Avatar, which was released in 2009, is the highest-grossing movie of all time, and now after years of delays, the sequel will be released on December 16th.

The upcoming film is titled Avatar: The Way Of Water, which will see the return of Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, and Na’vi Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldana.

ICYMI — Check out these stunning concept art images from Avatar 2! pic.twitter.com/QVVK8cVU21 — Avatar (@officialavatar) September 14, 2021

The fantasy film about Na’vi natives of Pandora will also see the return of Sigourney Weaver as Dr Grace Augustine, and Stephen Lang who plays Colonel Miles Quaritch.

The new movie will also star Kate Winslet.

Avatar 2 will follow the Sully family documenting the battles they fight and the tragedies they endure to keep each other safe.

The movie’s 3D teaser trailer was shown for the first time at CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and will be released on May 5th to the rest of the world.

20th Century Fox have announced plans to re-release Avatar on September 23rd, ahead of the sequels release on December 16.