10 Rom-Coms To Watch On Netflix This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is this Monday February 14.

And what better way to spend it then with the person you love, with your best friends or by yourself watching a movie.

Here are our top 10 favourite rom-coms on Netflix for you to watch this February 14:

Notting Hill

“I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her…”

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant star in this 1999 flick about a British bookseller who falls in love with a high-profile American actress.

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

This 2003 film stars Kate Hudson as magazine journalist Andie Anderson, who challenges herself to write an article about ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’.

Unfortunately, the man she chooses to ‘lose’ is advertising executive Ben Barry (Matthew McConaughey) – who is trying to prove he can make any woman fall in love with him in just 10 days, in order to win a big ad campaign.

This hilarious rom-com is a must-watch.

Two Weeks Notice

Hugh Grant is the king of rom-coms, and this is another one of our favourites.

Sandra Bullock stars as environmental lawyer Lucy Kelson, who goes to work for billionaire George Wade (Hugh Grant) as part of a deal to preserve a community center.

George grows dependent on Lucy’s guidance on everything from legal matters to clothing, and she decides to hand in her notice and find him a replacement.

But the closer she gets to George, the more she questions her decision to leave him…

It’s Complicated

With a star studded cast including Meryl Streep, Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin and John Krasinski.

It’s complicated is a wonderful film about Jane who’s a divorcee and runs into her ex-husband at their son’s graduation ceremony

Since they are divorced and he has remarried, problems evolve when they start falling in love all over again.

Friends with Benefits

Dylan (played by Justin Timberlake) and Jamie (Mila Kunis) think it’s going to be easy to add the simple act of sex to their friendship, despite what Hollywood romantic comedies would have them believe.

They soon discover however that getting physical really does always lead to complications…

The Ugly Truth

Abby (Katherine Heigl), a successful morning show producer, is looking for a lot in a man.

Mike (Gerard Butler), her obnoxious TV star, knows men only want one thing.

Determined to prove that she’s not romantically challenged, Abby takes Mike’s advice during a promising new romance, but the unexpected results will stun everyone.

Isn’t It Romantic

New York City architect Natalie (played by Rebel Wilson) works hard to get noticed at her job but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city’s next skyscraper.

And if things weren’t bad enough, Natalie, a lifelong cynic when it comes to love, has an encounter with a mugger that renders her unconscious, waking to discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare—a romantic comedy—and she is the leading lady.

Along Came Polly

Reuben Feffer (played by Ben Stiller) is a guy who’s spent his entire life playing it safe.

Polly Prince (Jennifer Aniston) is irresistible as a free-spirit who lives for the thrill of the moment.

When these two comically mismatched souls collide, Reuben’s world is turned upside down, as he makes an uproarious attempt to change his life from middle-of-the-road to totally-out-there!

What Happens In Vegas

During a wild vacation in Las Vegas, career woman Joy McNally (Cameron Diaz) and playboy Jack Fuller (Ashton Kutcher) come to the sober realization that they have married each other after a night of drunken abandon.

Besides that, there is a huge jackpot at stake. An implacable judge freezes the prize money and refuses to grant an annulment, so Joy and Jack must try to make their impromptu marriage work.

Just Go With It

Danny Maccabee (played by Adam Sandler) meets the girl of his dreams (Brooklyn Decker) but has to enlist his loyal assistant Katherine (Jennifer Aniston) to pretend to be his soon-to-be ex-wife in order to cover up a careless lie.

When more lies backfire, Katherine’s kids become involved, and everyone heads off to Hawaii for a ridiculous, out-of-control weekend that tests the limits of how far we’ll go for love.