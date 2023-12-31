10 movie releases we’re excited for in 2024

2023 graced us with some memorable cinematic masterpieces – including Barbie, Oppenheimer and Wonka.

But now we’re looking forward to the future, and in 2024 there are more than a few films we can’t wait to watch.

Check out the full list below:

Mean Girls

The upcoming Mean Girls film is an adaptation of the broadway musical of the same name.

Written by original Mean Girls legend Tina Fey, the movie stars Angourie Rice as new girl Cady Heron [originally Lindsay Lohan] and Reneé Rapp as head mean girl Regina George [originally Rachel McAdams].

Mean Girls is set for theatrical release on January 19, 2024.

Dune: Part Two

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya reprise their roles for the second instalment in the Dune franchise.

They are joined by a star-studded cast – including Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken.

Dune: Part Two is set to be released in cinemas on March 1, 2024.

Bad Boys 4

Detective Mike Lowery [Will Smith] and Marcus Burnett [Martin Lawrence] are set to reunite once more for another explosive action-packed adventure.

The fourth Bad Boys film, which remains untitled, is set to be released on June 14, 2024.

Inside Out 2

The second Inside Out film will revisit Riley now that she’s in college.

Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust have been successfully running the show for years, but when Anxiety shows up, she throws a spanner in the works.

Inside Out 2 is due for release on June 14, 2024.

Joker: Folie à Deux

Lady Gags will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in 2024’s Joker: Folie à Deux.

The original Joker film followed the life of the tortured wannabe comedian Arthur Fleck [Phoenix], whose feelings of being downtrodden by society ultimately transform him into the infamous criminal mastermind.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to be released in Irish cinemas on October 4, 2024.

Deadpool 3

Fans are getting a third addition to the Deadpool franchise.

This time, Wade Wilson [Ryan Reynolds] will have a crossover with the MCU’s Wolverine [Hugh Jackman].

Deadpool 3 is set to be released on November 8, 2024.

Venom 3

Tom Hardy will reprise his role for the third instalment in the Venom franchise.

The fan-favourite antihero films centre on San Francisco reporter Eddie Brock [Hardy], who is possessed by an alien symbiote.

The film, which remains untitled, will be released on November 8, 2024.

Gladiator 2

Ridley Scott is returning to direct the sequel to 2000’s Gladiator..

The story will reportedly revolve around a grown-up Lucius [Paul Mescal], who has become emperor, and will see the return of actress Connie Nielsen as Lucilla.

The second Gladiator film is set for theatrical release on November 22, 2024.

Wicked: Part 1

Ariana Grande as Glinda on the set of #Wicked. ✨ pic.twitter.com/FisHXFZZqD — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 18, 2023

The upcoming Wicked film is based on Gregory Maguire’s best selling novel and hit Broadway musical, which debuted starring Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda and Idina Menzel as Elphaba.

It stars Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch, while Cynthia Erivo stars as the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked Part 1 will be released on November 27, 2024, with a second instalment set to arrive on December 25, 2025.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King is to be prequel to 2019 “live-action” remake of The Lion King.

Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and John Kani reprise their character roles from the remake, and are joined by Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr., who respectively voice their young versions of Mufasa and Scar.

The new Disney film is set to be released in Irish cinemas on December 20, 2024.