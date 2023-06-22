Footballer Neymar issues public apology to his pregnant girlfriend: ‘I made a mistake’

Footballer Neymar has issued a publicly apology to his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, admitting he “made a mistake”.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snap of him and his model girlfriend, amid recent reports about their relationship.

He wrote: “Bru. I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives.”

The Paris Saint-Germain star continued: “I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you.”

“Error. I did wrong with you all. I risk saying I’m wrong every day, on and off the pitch. Only I solve my mistakes in personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and friends…”

“All of this hit one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following beside me, mother of my child. Has it touched his family, which is my family today. She touched her intimacy in such a special moment that is maternity.”

“Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public.”

Neymar concluded his post by writing: “Can’t imagine without you. I don’t know if we’ll work out, but TODAY you’re sure I want to try.”

“Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger. ALWAYS US. I love you ❤️”

It comes amid reports that the couple agreed upon a list of conditions that allow Neymar to be unfaithful.

According to Em Off, the footballer is allegedly “free to flirt and even have sex with other woman”, but he “must be discreet”, “must wear a condom” and “must not kiss them on the mouth”.

Neymar and Bruna have been dating since 2021, and they are currently expecting their first child together.

Neymar also shares a 12-year-old son named Davi Lucca, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas.