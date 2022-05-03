You won’t BELIEVE how long it took to make Lizzo’s Met Gala gown

Lizzo stepped out in a gorgeous Thom Browne corset gown at the 2022 Met Gala in New York on Monday.

The dress featured garter belt cut-outs beneath a golden embellished coat selected by stylist Jason Rembert.

In an interview with Vogue, Thom revealed that the dress took an astonishing 22,000 hours to create.

Speaking to the magazine about creating the dress, the designer said it was an “old, dress-making way of creating something.”

Thom continued: “It’s one of the most beautiful things I have done for someone. It’s something worthy of someone as special as Lizzo.”

The Truth Hurts singer brought a flute with her to the star-studded event, which she played for the crowds of fans and paparazzi.

Lizzo’s appearance at the Met Gala comes just days after she confirmed she was in a relationship.

The singer was spotted with a mystery man at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood back in February and the couple were also photographed together at Crustacean restaurant in Beverly Hills last October.

Speaking with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, the popstar was asked whether she was still with her mystery beau, Lizzo laughed and replied: “Yeah, whatever yeah.”

Andy suggested it must be hard for her to date being so well known, but the 34-year-old shrugged it off, saying her fame is “not even a factor” in her relationship.

She said: “If you have the right person, no, not at all. It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”

Lizzo has kept the identity of her mystery man a secret but that hasn’t stopped the Good As Hell singer from poking fun at her dating history.

The singer even joked at the rumours of her “dating every little white boy in Hollywood” when she hosted SNL last month.

She said: “They think I’m collecting members of One Direction like Infinity Stones.”

“I even heard a rumour that I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby. I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby, y’all. It’s called manifesting.”