WGA reach ‘tentative deal’ to end Hollywood strikes

The Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) has reached a tentative deal with major studios to end the Hollywood strikes.

The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists’ (SAG-AFTRA) announced an official strike on July 13, after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on issues including pay and the use of artificial intelligence.

In a release sent to PEOPLE, the WGA told its members on Sunday: “We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language.”

They added: “We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.”

The guild said in its release that a brief explanation will be provided prior to the membership ratification votes, however the details of the agreement haven’t been disclosed yet.

The WGA struck the deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) – which manages Netflix, Amazon, Apple Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC Universal, Paramount and Sony – when they met in person on Wednesday, and again virtually on Sunday.

During the strike, actors were not be permitted to promote past projects through conventions, interviews or panels.

It was understood that those on strike are seeking better wages, working conditions, and health and pension benefits, plus safeguarding around the use of artificial intelligence in future productions.

Many shows and movie productions had gone on hold indefinitely until the demands of the protestors were met.

Big industry names like Abbott Elementary creator and star Quita Brunson, the cast of Parks and Recreation and Billy Crystal, along with Hollywood actors such as Brad Pitt and Colin Farrell joined the 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) bringing the total count to 160,000 by July 14.