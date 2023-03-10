Wednesday star Jenna Ortega admits she was starstruck by THIS Irish actor at the SAG Awards

Jenna Ortega has admitted she was starstruck by Paul Mescal at the SAG Awards last month.

Speaking during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Wednesday actress recalled having a nice conversation with Zendaya at the prestigious awards ceremony.

The Netflix star became nervous when she realised the actress was sitting beside Maynooth native Paul.

Speaking of her conversation with Zendaya, Jenna said: “But I was kind of freaking out because she was sitting next to Paul Mescal, who I think is so talented and so good.”

“And I was so nervous to meet him and I knew he was going to be at my table. He introduced himself to me when I wasn’t expecting it.”

“He was like ‘oh hi nice to meet you I’m Paul’ and I was so nervous I kind of couldn’t look him in the eye.”

Paul is currently in Los Angeles ahead of the Oscars, which will take place on Sunday, March 12.

The Maynooth native is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in Aftersun, and is against fellow Irish actor Colin Farrell for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Meanwhile The Banshees of Inisherin stars Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson have both been nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Their co-star Kerry Condon has been nominated in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category.

Irish film The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin) is up for Best International Feature Film, and An Irish Goodbye has been nominated for Live Action Short Film.

Irish director Martin McDonagh is up for Best Directing for The Banshees of Inisherin.

His film has also received nominations for Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Motion Picture.

