Oscars 2023: The full list of nominees for the 95th Academy Awards

The nominees for the 2023 Oscars nominations were announced on Tuesday afternoon by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

The 95th annual Academy Awards will take place on March 12, [March 13, 12am GMT+1], at the Dolby Theatre in LA.

US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who previously hosted the 2017 and 2018 Oscars, is set to host the prestigious awards ceremony.

Introducing your 95th Academy Awards host, Jimmy Kimmel. Welcome back! Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/qdFZYFeE2r — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 7, 2022

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Original Song

Applause (Tell It Like A Woman)

Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu (RRR)

This Is A Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Feature Film

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny



Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure A Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front – Germany

Argentina, 1985 – Argentina

Close – Belgium

Eo – Poland

The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin) – Ireland

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of A Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actor

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Risborough

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Directing

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Motion Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking