Oscars 2023: The full list of nominees for the 95th Academy Awards

The nominees for the 2023 Oscars nominations were announced on Tuesday afternoon by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.
The 95th annual Academy Awards will take place on March 12, [March 13, 12am GMT+1], at the Dolby Theatre in LA.
US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who previously hosted the 2017 and 2018 Oscars, is set to host the prestigious awards ceremony.
Introducing your 95th Academy Awards host, Jimmy Kimmel. Welcome back!
Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/qdFZYFeE2r
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 7, 2022
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Animated Short Film
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Original Song
Applause (Tell It Like A Woman)
Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Naatu Naatu (RRR)
This Is A Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Feature Film
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Best Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure A Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front – Germany
Argentina, 1985 – Argentina
Close – Belgium
Eo – Poland
The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin) – Ireland
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of A Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Actor
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Risborough
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Directing
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Todd Field (Tár)
Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Best Motion Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking