WATCH: Zendaya surprises fans with epic performance at Coachella

Zendaya surprised fans during Labrinth’s set at Coachella on Saturday night.

The Hollywood actress joined the British rapper onstage, marking the first time she’s performed live in over eight years.

The duo performed their hit songs I’m Tired and All For Us, which appeared on the soundtracks for season 1 & 2 of HBO’s Euphoria – in which Zendaya plays Rue Bennett.

While Zendaya is best known for her acting accolades, the 26-year-old is also a talented singer and released her self-titled debut album in 2013.

But last year, the starlet confirmed she “stepped away from music quite a while ago for a number of reasons” but admitted she still “really loves it”.

Following her performance at Coachella, Zendaya wrote on her Instagram Story: “I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night.”

“Thank you to my brother @labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on stage again.”

“And to the crowd tonight…wow…my heart is so full, I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away, I’m so grateful.”

In a follow-up video, Zendaya revealed she’s never heard a crowd scream so loud, as she thanked her fans for their support.