WATCH: The Super Bowl Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar

Fans of 90s hip hop were delighted by the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday night.

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar teamed up to deliver an epic medley of their hit songs at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Dre and Snoop kicked off their performance with ‘The Next Episode’, followed by Tupac’s ‘California Love’.

50 Cent then made a surprise appearance to perform his debut single ‘In Da Club’, before Mary J. Blige arrived on stage to belt out ‘Family Affair’ and ‘No More Drama’.

Up next was Kendrick Lamar, who delighted fans with a performance of ‘Alright’ following an intro of ‘m.A.A.d city’.

Eminem then appeared to perform ‘Forgot About Dre’ before breaking into his iconic single ‘Lose Yourself’, with Anderson .Paak joining on drums.

Snoop and Dre then closed out the show with ‘Still D.R.E.’