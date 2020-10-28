WATCH: The cast of Zoey 101 reunite for an epic star-studded music video

The cast were joined by some of the biggest stars on social media

WATCH: The cast of Zoey 101 reunite for an epic star-studded music...

The cast of Zoey 101 have reunited for an epic star-studded reunion, 12 years after the final season aired.

Jamie Lynn Spears rose to fame on the hit Nickelodeon show starring as Zoey Brooks, following the teens life as she attends a fictional boarding school in Southern California.

Stars of the show Sean Flynn, Erin Sanders, Chris Massey, Matthew Underwood, and Chantel Jeffries all joined Jamie in a nostalgic music video for the show’s title track Follow Me.

They were also joined by a host of social media stars, including JoJo Siwa, Loren Gray, new couple Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck, as well as Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey.

The video began with a message that read: “On September 29th the cast of Zoey 101 reunited at a secret location (about 15 miles east of Pacific Coast Academy) to prepare for something we’ve all been waiting for.”

Jamie’s daughter Maddie and mom Lynn also appeared in the video, which features clips from the original show as well as recreated scenes from the stars.

Watch the full music video here: