WATCH: Madonna calls out TV personality during recent gig

Madonna called out a very well-known American TV personality during her recent gig.

The songstress performed brought her Celebration tour to the Barclay Center on Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York.

She then briefly stopped the show to playfully call out the Watch What Happens Live! host, who was in the front row.

“If you say one more bad thing about me on your show, you’re gonna be in so much trouble. You little trouble making queen.” — Madonna to Andy Cohen at her concert pic.twitter.com/ZFWd2KMHyd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 18, 2023

The 65-year-old began by asking the crowd: “How f**king lucky am I?” before directing the call-and-response right at host Andy Cohen.

“How f**king lucky am I, Andy?”

The Vogue singer continued: “If you say one more bad thing about me on your show, I’m gonna…. oh, you’re gonna be in so much trouble.”

“You little troublemaker queen!,” she joked.

The 55-year-old talk show host mouthed “I Love You” before the star continued on with her show.

Andy has since taken to his Instagram to comment on the playful interaction.

He wrote: “I’m a life-long Madonna fan, so it’s a thrill and an honor to be called a “troublemaking queen” by the Queen of Troublemaking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy)

“I BOW! Also – go see the new tour. It blew me away!! What a great night. Can’t wait to go back. #TroublemakingQueen”

Andy is known for hosting Watch What Happens Live! where he invites celebrities and reality TV stars on the talk show, to discuss pop culture with them.