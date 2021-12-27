WATCH: Dwayne Johnson surprises his mother with a new car for Christmas

Dwayne Johnson surprises his mother with a brand new car for Christmas.

With a little help from his daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, the actor gifted his mom Ata Johnson a flashy new Cadillac on Christmas Day.

Sharing a video of the heartwarming moment on Instagram, the 49-year-old wrote: “This one felt good. Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas.”

“She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy,” he continued.

“Hell, even Hobbs, my dog wanted to peep the whip with his new Christmas chicken 🐓 I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life.”

“I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she. Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! 😊🙌🏾 And your Elvis records 🎶🕺🏽 We love you. You deserve a lot more 🙏🏾,” he added.

Dwayne is known for being generous, and just last month, he surprised a Navy veteran with an incredible gift.

After interrupting a screening of his new movie Red Notice, the actor gifted Oscar Rodriguez his own “personal custom truck” after being moved by his story.

Sharing a video of the emotional moment on Instagram, Dwayne wrote: “Today was a good day. Merry Christmas @coach_orod and enjoy your new truck.”

The actor then explained: “I invited fans to a special theater screening of RED NOTICE and I wanted to do something cool for all of them. Free concessions, @projectrock, @teremana, @zoaenergy, @saltandstraw ice cream. Free everything and a great time at the movies!”

“I also wanted to do something BIG… something MASSIVE…something unforgettable for one fan.”

“My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, that I drive in the movie, Red Notice. So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no. But I still said, yes 😉 I’ll do one better. I’ll give away my personal custom truck as the gift. My baby 😊.”

“I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me,” he shared.

“Takes care of his 75 year old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being.”

“Oscar said it right, just before he drove away ~ it’s just love. That’s all it is, brother. Just love. Go enjoy your new truck dude and Merry Christmas to you and your family!!!” Dwayne added.