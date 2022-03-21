Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for raising millions for refugees

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for raising millions for refugees.

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Hollywood couple launched a GoFundMe page to raise much-needed funds to provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainians fleeing the country.

They aimed to raise $30 million, but have already raised $35 million in just two weeks.

Mila was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983, and moved to America in 1991.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky shared a snap of him on a video call to Mila and Ashton.

He captioned the post: “@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help [Ukrainian flag] refugees.

“Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine.”

In a recent update about the fundraiser, Mila said: “Over 65,000 of you donated. We are overwhelmed with gratitude of the support and while this is far from the solve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing to so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty.”

Ashton added: “Our work is not done. We’re going to do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds a maximum impact with those in need.”

“As funding continues to come in, we’re going to treat every dollar as if it’s being donated out of our pocket, with respect and honour for the work that went into earning it, with the intent of love through which it was given and the desire for it to be maximised for positive outcome for others.”

You can donate to their GoFundMe page here.