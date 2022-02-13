Travis Barker surprises fiancée Kourtney Kardashian with early Valentine’s Day gift

Travis Barker has surprised his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian with an early Valentine’s Day gift.

The Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Poosh founder in October last year, after a whirlwind romance.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday evening, Kourtney shared snaps of a gorgeous display of roses with Mickey and Minnie Mouse on them that was left in her home by her husband-to-be.

The KUWTK star wrote: “I walked into this @travisbarker.”

It comes amid reports the couple are planning a very intimate wedding later this year.

According to E! News, Kourtney has hired event planner Mindy Weiss, who has worked with the Kardashians for years, to plan their wedding.

While a host of famous faces are expected to attend their big day, an insider said: “It won’t be a huge event, only close friends and family.”

The source continued: “Even though Kourtney would like it to be soon, logistically it’s taking some time.” “Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She’s not a bridezilla at all.” “Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day.” The couple’s respective children will also be involved in their wedding. Kourtney is mum to three children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 – who she shares with her ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana. Goss.ie has partnered with leading fertility clinic Sims IVF to host and broadcast a special panel show focused on all things fertility. After issuing a call out for questions on social media, we put our readers questions to experts from Sims IVF and busted some common myths and misconceptions about fertility. Discussing everything from what to expect from an AMH test, to the process of freezing your eggs and so much more, we were also joined by influencers Holly Carpenter and Thalia Heffernan who candidly discussed their own fertility journeys, and the pressure women face to start a family at a young age. Watch the full show below: