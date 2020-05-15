Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey breaks silence on his fling with co-star Madison Wyborny

The reality star hooked up with Madison before reuniting with Francesca

Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey breaks silence on his fling...

Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey has finally broken his silence on his fling with co-star Madison Wyborny.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the 23-year-old revealed what really happened between him and Madison – before he reunited with Francesca Farago.

“Madison and I were really good friends on the show and off the show and she was a really good friend when Francesca and I broke up,” he said.

“One thing led to another and we hooked-up a couple of times but we were never anything more than friends with benefits.”

Harry has insisted he’s now ready to marry Francesca, after he recently popped the question during the show’s reunion episode.

Harry’s secret romance with co-star Madison was exposed by Daily Mail Australia earlier this month.

Harry and Francesca split for a couple of months after filming the Netflix series, and during that time, Harry had a fling with LA-based stylist Madison.

A source claimed: “They became virtually inseparable as a couple. They have so many mutual friends in LA, and use the same PT!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Too Hot To Handle – Harry ⚡️ (@harryjowsey) on May 12, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT

“He promised her he wasn’t seeing anyone else and said he wanted to make things work with her and go public with their relationship on the reunion show for Netflix.”

Harry apparently promised Madison he would “never get back together with Francesca”, but he then started talking to his ex back in February.

“He ended things with Madison and got back with Francesca without giving her proper closure,” the insider continued.

“She found out Harry had got back with Francesca after they re-shared Instagram posts together – it was a bit of a shock!”

“Their relationship [Harry and Madison’s] was real – she would have done anything for him,” the source added.

