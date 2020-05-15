Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprise charity workers by crashing their Zoom meeting

"It's not everyday that Meghan and Harry jump into your staff meeting!"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised a group of charity workers this week, by crashing their Zoom meeting.

The couple, who are currently isolating at Tyler Perry’s home in Los Angeles, shocked staff at Crisis Text Line in Atlanta on Wednesday by jumping into their video call.

Staff member Ricky Neal later shared a photo of the couple on their Zoom call on social media.

He wrote: “It’s not everyday that Meghan and Harry jump into your staff meeting & champion the work you do! Blessed to still be working during these crazy times!”

It’s not known what Meghan and Harry said during the video call, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have worked with the charity in the past.

The couple helped launch the charity’s UK affiliate, Shout, last month – alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family at the end of March, and are currently living in Los Angeles with their son Archie.

The couple had been living on Vancouver Island in Canada, but they decided to pack up their things and move to California in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, Hollywood star Tyler Perry sent his $150 million private plane to pick up Meghan, Harry and their son Archie from Canada – and brought them to live at his $18 million home in Beverly Hills.

