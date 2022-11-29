Tish Cyrus confirms new romance with THIS popular actor – after splitting from husband Billy Ray

Tish Cyrus has confirmed her new romance with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell, after splitting from her husband Billy Ray.

The mom-of-five filed for divorce from the Achy Breaky Heart singer back in April after nearly 30 years of marriage.

The couple, who tied-the-knot in 1993, share three daughters and two sons – Brandi, 35, Trace, 33, Miley, 30, Braison, 28, and Noah, 22.

Tish has now debuted her new romance with Dominic, just weeks after Billy confirmed his engagement to singer Firerose.

Taking to her Instagram story on Monday, the 55-year-old shared a snap of her cuddling her new beau beside the pool.

She wrote: “Thanks for the cute photo @vijathm. ❤️ @dominicpurcell.”

Tish seems to be cozying up with actor Dominic Purcell ❤️ so happy she is finding love again – Billy clearly has moved on as well. Tish deserves someone amazing! pic.twitter.com/4U1vQReLdy — miley news 🐱 (@SocialSmiler) November 25, 2022

Billy announced his split from his wife Tish back in April, after almost 30 years together.

The former couple’s daughter Miley Cyrus has reportedly “cut contact” with her father amid an ongoing “feud” that stemmed from their split.

“Billy is ­happier than he has been in a long time with ­Firerose,” a source told the outlet. “There had been problems in his marriage for a while. He and Tish have been on and off for the best part of a decade, but things had been over for some time before the announcement in April.”

“Not everyone sees his decision to move on so quickly in the same light though. There has been some tension with Miley, which is sad to see, but everyone is hopeful that they will be able to get over it soon enough. Thankfully his other kids do not ­have an issue with him and he has just collaborated with his youngest, Noah, on a song.”

Billy confirmed his engagement to singer Firerose just weeks ago.

Not much is known about the 61-year-old’s new flame; however, according to a 2021 report from Main Street Nashville, she was born and raised in Sydney, Australia and moved to LA At the age of 19.

The couple worked together on a single titled New Day last year.