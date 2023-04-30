Tish Cyrus announces her engagement to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus has announced her engagement to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell.

The 55-year-old, who is Miley Cyrus’ mother, took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the happy news.

Alongside snaps of her showing off her engagement ring, Tish wrote: “A thousand times…. YES ❤️”

Tish and Dominic, who is best known for playing Lincoln Burrows in Prison Break, went public with their relationship last July.

Their engagement comes just eight months after Tish’s ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus proposed to his girlfriend Firerose.

Billy announced his split from Tish in April 2022, after almost 30 years together.

The former couple share five children – Brandi, 35, Trace, 33, Miley, 29, Braison, 28, and Noah, 22.