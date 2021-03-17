Tiger Woods shares health update after near-fatal car crash

The golfer was involved in a single vehicle crash last month

Tiger Woods has shared a health update after his near-fatal car crash.

On February 23, the golfer was involved in a single vehicle crash in California, and was removed for the wreck by firefighters and paramedics using the ‘jaws of life’.

After being transported to hospital, the 45-year-old underwent surgery after suffering “multiple leg injuries”.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the sports star revealed he was back home and recovering.

He wrote: “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.

“I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Tiger survived “what would otherwise have been a fatal crash” because the interior of his vehicle remained largely intact.

During a press conference after the crash, Villanueva said the golfer’s vehicle was likely moving at a “relatively greater speed than normal” on a downward-sloping road known for a “high frequency of accidents”.