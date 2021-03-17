Tiger Woods shares health update after near-fatal car crash

Tiger Woods has shared a health update after his near-fatal car crash.
On February 23, the golfer was involved in a single vehicle crash in California, and was removed for the wreck by firefighters and paramedics using the ‘jaws of life’.
After being transported to hospital, the 45-year-old underwent surgery after suffering “multiple leg injuries”.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the sports star revealed he was back home and recovering.
He wrote: “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”
“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.
“I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”
— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 16, 2021
According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Tiger survived “what would otherwise have been a fatal crash” because the interior of his vehicle remained largely intact.
During a press conference after the crash, Villanueva said the golfer’s vehicle was likely moving at a “relatively greater speed than normal” on a downward-sloping road known for a “high frequency of accidents”.