Tiger Woods hospitalised after serious car crash in California

Tiger Woods has been hospitalised after he was involved in a serious car crash in California.

The golfer, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, was removed for the wreck by firefighters and paramedics using the ‘jaws of life’, before he was transported to hospital.

Sharing the news via Twitter, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said: “On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.”

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured.

“The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.”

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

His manager, Mark Steinberg, said: “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”