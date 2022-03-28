Tiffany Haddish says Will Smith ‘standing up for his wife’ Jada at the Oscars was ‘beautiful’

Tiffany Haddish has shared her thoughts on the drama that unfolded at the 2022 Oscars.

Chris Rock was presenting the Best Documentary Oscar when he made a joke about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, apparently alluding to her bald head by calling her “G.I. Jane”.

Will then stormed up on stage and slapped Chris across the face, before telling him: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

Speaking about the shocking moment, Tiffany admitted she thought Will standing up for his wife was “beautiful”.

The 42-year-old, who starred in the 2017 comedy Girls Trips alongside Jada, told PEOPLE magazine: “When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me.”

“As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,’ that’s what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you.”

“And that meant the world to me. And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.”

The comedian then asked the interviewer: “Would you do that for your wife? Would you say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mother f***ing…’ Like, yes! Yes!”

Tiffany also noted that Chris is “a friend” of Will and Jada’s and questioned why he would make a hurtful joke towards her.

She said: “Why would you do that? He didn’t even run the joke by her, but she was hurt though. If she wouldn’t have been hurt, [Will] probably wouldn’t have said nothing.”

“But you could see he was clearly… And they exploited it. They exploited her, so ‘I have to do something’… He protected his wife.”