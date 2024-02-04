THIS popular singer is set to take the stage at tonight’s Grammys

Miley Cyrus is set to take the stage at tonight’s Grammy Awards.

The 31-year-old singer last took the stage at the Grammys in 2019 where she sang a duet with Shawn Mendes.

The American pop-act is set to the stage to sing her hit single Flowers, which is nominated for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year.

Miley’s hit single stems from her most recent album, Endless Summer Vacation.

Released in March of last year, the record is Miley’s eighth studio album and the first since her 2020 offering Plastic Hearts.

A host of the industry’s biggest musicians will take their seats at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at tonight’s Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.

Comedian and host Trevor Noah announced his return to host this year’s awards back in December.

The Academy has also announced that viewers will see performances from Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, and Travis Scott and Joni Mitchell.

Check out the full list of nominees for tonight’s awards ahead of the ceremony this evening here.