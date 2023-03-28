This is why people are ‘disgusted’ by Kourtney Kardashian’s latest Instagram post

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest Instagram post has left a lot of fans “disgusted”.
The Poosh founder took to the social media platform on Monday to share a photo dump, which included snaps of her in fittings and promoting her new Lemme gummies.
The reality star also shared a photo of her bathroom, and it’s got everyone talking…
The photo shows her bath tub filled with red water and bubbles, with a bottle of champagne beside it.
The floor of the bathroom has plates of food all over it – including fresh fruit and pancakes.
The toilet seat also has a meal on it, a half-eaten burger, and a glass of water.
People rushed to the comment section to criticize Kourtney for eating in the bathroom, with many calling it “disgusting” and “nasty”.
One wrote: “Food on the commode and bathroom floor 😳 no ma’am 👣👣👣”
A second penned: “Food in the bathroom is not the move 🤢”, and a third commented: “Food on the toilet 😮 that’s nasty.”
Someone else commented: “That bathroom scene is what nightmares are made of,” and another follower added: “U got food on the toilet??? That’s disgusting.”