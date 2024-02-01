THIS is why Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were ‘forced’ to move out of their multi-million dollar home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been reportedly “forced” to move out of their $20 million home.

The couple tied the knot in India back in 2018 and welcomed their first child together via surrogate on January 15 2022, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

A new report has revealed that the pair have moved out of their lavish Californian mansion due after water damaging led to mold infestation.

The couple purchased the luxury property — which boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, interior bowling alley, a home theater, an entertainment lounge, a spa with steam shower, a full service gym and a billiards room — in September 2019 for $20 million.

Page Six has obtained copy of a lawsuit that alleges the pool and spa began to present a series of issues for the then-newlyweds around April 2020, including “porous waterproofing” that “fostered mold contamination and related issues.”

The suit states: “At or about the same time, a water leak appeared at the barbecue area on the deck,” the complaint states.”

“This leak damaged a portion of the interior living area immediately below the deck.”

The home’s problems allegedly made the premises “virtually unlivable” and “dangerous from a health perspective to occupy.”

The lawsuit continued: “This has resulted in substantial and significant damage along with a failure of consideration which requires that the purchase and sale be rescinded.”

“In the alternative, plaintiff should be reimbursed for all costs of repair, plus compensation for the loss of use and other damages caused by defendants’ conduct,” their attorneys further argue.

The exact costs have not yet been determined but, per the complaint, the waterproofing issues “will exceed” $1.5 million and “general damages” are estimated to be at around $2.5 million.

A source told the publication that the couple and their 2-year-old daughter have since moved into another property.