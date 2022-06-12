This is why Miles Teller is trending on social media

Miles Teller has been trending on social media over the past few weeks, following the release of Top Gun: Maverick.

The actor plays Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw in the film, and viewers have been obsessing over one particular scene in which his character dances topless on the beach.

On TikTok, thousands of fans have posted photos or videos of themselves watching the movie and thirsting over Miles.

Others have been tweeting about the topless scene, with one writing: “miles teller in top gun maverick in that beach scene is the most beautiful cinematography ever.”

Another tweeted: “Miles Teller. That’s it. That’s the tweet.”

Miles also took to Twitter to thank his fans for their support, writing: “Feeling the love for Rooster and #TopGunMaverick. We share this moment together, thank you.”

Miles Teller has always been able to get it. https://t.co/iUfK1Y6jRT — regan acosta (@racosta44) May 30, 2022

When I say the new Top Gun looks so good, what I really mean is Miles Teller looks so good pic.twitter.com/WAnu4xNJlg — Ashlyn Conrad (@AshlynConrad) May 30, 2022

dressed like a slut to see top gun just in case miles teller can see me thru the screen x come home babe the kids miss u — jort (@slayingicon) June 4, 2022

miles teller in top gun maverick in that beach scene is the most beautiful cinematography ever — aina (@yelenabelovas__) June 4, 2022

can’t stop thinking about that little scene with miles teller. you know the one. — Maggie (@maggie_carr3) June 7, 2022

Miles Teller. That's it. That's the tweet. — 𝚋𝚛𝚒𝚝 𝚝𝚒𝚝 (@toomuchbri_) June 11, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick is in cinemas now.