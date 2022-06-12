Ad
This is why Miles Teller is trending on social media

Rebekka Fifield
Miles Teller has been trending on social media over the past few weeks, following the release of Top Gun: Maverick.

The actor plays Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw in the film, and viewers have been obsessing over one particular scene in which his character dances topless on the beach.

On TikTok, thousands of fans have posted photos or videos of themselves watching the movie and thirsting over Miles.

@cassinwonderland 🤣🔥 #humor #husbandwife #funny #topgun #milesteller ♬ Great Balls of Fire – Jerry Lee Lewis

@clairb1234

I’m sat #milesteller #topgun #MINDORDERING #ReadyForHell #obssessed @aubreyjeannette @michdontkillmyvibe @saraseeahtee

♬ Take My Breath Away (Love Theme from “Top Gun”) – Berlin

@jadyncasorla

#greenscreen #milesteller #topgun #topgunmaverick

♬ imma dive in – ../;

Others have been tweeting about the topless scene, with one writing: “miles teller in top gun maverick in that beach scene is the most beautiful cinematography ever.”

Another tweeted: “Miles Teller. That’s it. That’s the tweet.”

Miles also took to Twitter to thank his fans for their support, writing: “Feeling the love for Rooster and #TopGunMaverick. We share this moment together, thank you.”

Top Gun: Maverick is in cinemas now.

