This is why Jamie Lee Curtis will miss the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed she will not be able to attend the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

The 64-year-old is up for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The actress took to Instagram ahead of Sunday night’s award show to explain why she will not be in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

Alongside a photo of positive Covid-19 tests, Jamie Lee wrote: “F*ck COVID! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life’s terms.”

“I’m glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn’t go to the @americanfilminstitute lunch and spread my germs. I was SO looking forward to going to the @bafta tea and the @criticschoice awards as a nominee and member of a motley crew!”

“I’m so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell will also reportedly miss tonight’s awards show, after testing positive for Covid-19. The Banshees of Inisherin star have both been nominated for awards for their performances in the dark-comedy. Check out the full list of nominees here.