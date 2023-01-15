Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell ‘to miss the Critics Choice Awards after testing positive for Covid-19’

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell will reportedly miss tonight’s Critics Choice Awards, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Banshees of Inisherin star have both been nominated for awards for their performances in the dark-comedy.

Variety Senior Culture & Events Editor Marc Malkin tweeted on Saturday night that the Irish actors will miss the event after contracting Covid, but he did not cite a particular source.

Here we go again. Just confirmed that #colinfarrell and #brendongleeson won't be at #CriticsChoiceAwards tomorrow because they have both tested positive for COVID. pic.twitter.com/i9CFkOccTl — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) January 15, 2023

Colin, 46, is up for the Best Actor gong while Brendan, 67, will compete in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Their co-star Barry Keoghan is nominated alongside Brendan in the Best Supporting Actor category, while Kerry Condon is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.

The Banshees of Inisherin is up for nine nominations in total tonight – including Best Picture and Best Acting Ensemble.

The film’s writer-director Martin McDonagh is nominated for Best Screenplay and Best Director.

Brendan and Colin both attended Tuesday night’s Golden Globes ceremony.

Colin took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy on the night.

The Banshees of Inisherin also won Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, and Martin won Best Screenplay and Best Director.

