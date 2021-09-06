Home LA Showbiz The Wire star Michael K. Williams dies aged 54

The Wire star Michael K. Williams dies aged 54

The actor played Omar Little in the hit series

Michael K. Williams has sadly passed away aged 54.

The actor, who famously played Omar Little in The Wire, was found dead inside his home in New York at approximately 2:00pm local time.

A rep for Michael told the Hollywood Reporter: “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

 

Following news of his death, Michael’s fans and colleagues have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the star.

Take a look:

