The Wire star Michael K. Williams dies aged 54

Michael K. Williams has sadly passed away aged 54.

The actor, who famously played Omar Little in The Wire, was found dead inside his home in New York at approximately 2:00pm local time.

A rep for Michael told the Hollywood Reporter: “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael K Williams (@bkbmg)

Following news of his death, Michael’s fans and colleagues have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the star.

Take a look:

michael k. williams delivered some of the greatest and most captivating moments ever in the history of television — a total force of talent and charisma — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) September 6, 2021

This one hurts, y’all. What a devastating loss for his loved ones and for the world. So many brilliant souls are slipping away. Rest in peace, Michael K. Williams. https://t.co/8hqG8CLGjw — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) September 6, 2021

I saw Michael K. Williams in the airport a few months back and made sure to let him know how much I love and appreciated his work. He was so kind to listen to me and he was so grateful for the thanks. Like DEEPLY GRATEFUL. Not the quick thank you gotta go. Celebs usually do. — Kevín (@KevOnStage) September 6, 2021

Rest in power, Michael K. Williams. 🕊 — CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) September 6, 2021

We lost one of the best today. You had such a beautiful soul. It was an honor to work with you. But it was a true privilege getting to know you. Thank you for uplifting so many of us with your time here. Rest easy now Michael K Williams🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/TVwGJ3Qn1T — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) September 6, 2021

Michael Williams was incredibly talented actor. Unique. Gifted. Always authentic. I'm deeply sorry to read this terrible news. ‘The Wire’ Star Michael K. Williams Found Dead in His Brooklyn Apartment: Report https://t.co/Io2AFyPqjA via @Yahoo — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 6, 2021