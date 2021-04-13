The ‘real reason’ Meghan Markle will not be attending Prince Philip’s funeral revealed

The funeral will take place on this Saturday, April 17

Meghan Markle will not be attending Prince Philip’s funeral because she “doesn’t want to be the center of attention”, according to new reports.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday morning at the age of 99, with his funeral set to take place at St. George’s Chapel on Saturday, April 17.

Prince Harry arrived back in the UK earlier this week ahead of his grandfather’s funeral, while his wife Meghan, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, stayed at home in Los Angeles with their son Archie.

A source close to the couple told BAAZAR.com: “The Duchess has made every effort to travel alongside The Duke, but unfortunately, she did not receive medical clearance from her physician.”

However, a “friend” of the formers Suits star has since told The Daily Mail that Meghan stayed in California because she “doesn’t want to be the center of attention” at Philip’s funeral.

The source said: “Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry. She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral.”

“Meghan said it’s during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one. She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she’s willing to forgive and move forward.” Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Meghan for comment. In line with current restrictions, only 30 people will be allowed attend Prince Philip’s funeral next week, and the public have been asked not to attend. The funeral is scheduled to start at 3pm, and will coincide with a national minute of silence. The news comes after Harry shared a touching tribute to his “Grandpa”.