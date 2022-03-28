The Oscars release statement amid call for Will Smith to be stripped of Best Actor award

The Oscars has released a statement after a clip went viral of Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock in the face.

Shortly after the assault, the star won the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard.

There have been calls online for the star to be stripped of his award after fans hit out at the A-lister for attacking Chris on camera.

In a statement on Twitter, the Academy said: “The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

However, it seems some still feel Will should face some sort of punishment.

Many took to Twitter to complain about the incident, specifically giving out that the actor was not removed from the ceremony while also calling on the Academy to relinquish his award:

You watched and broadcast a live assault to millions of people around the world, then awarded a man who committed said assault immediately afterwards without removing him from the building or having him arrested for the crime. That’s the definition of condoning the violence. — DSP The Undying (@TheyCallMeDSP) March 28, 2022

You gave an assault perpetrator five uninterrupted minutes on a global platform to excuse his behaviour. You don’t just condone violence. You endorse and amplify it! — Mark Kearney (@mnkearney) March 28, 2022

You condoned it. You allowed Will Smith to sit there and then gave a major award which he accepted with a bizarre speech attempting to excuse his assault. — patrick larkin (@patricklarkin) March 28, 2022

Academy: We don’t condone violence. Also the Academy: We celebrate Will Smith though. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 28, 2022