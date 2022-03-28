The Oscars release statement amid call for Will Smith to be stripped of Best Actor award

Ad
Will Smith winning the Oscar for Best Actor
The Oscars has released a statement after a clip went viral of Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock in the face.

Shortly after the assault, the star won the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard.

There have been calls online for the star to be stripped of his award after fans hit out at the A-lister for attacking Chris on camera.

In a statement on Twitter, the Academy said: “The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

However, it seems some still feel Will should face some sort of punishment.

Many took to Twitter to complain about the incident, specifically giving out that the actor was not removed from the ceremony while also calling on the Academy to relinquish his award:

