The Masked Singer US judges walk out after controversial reveal

WARNING! This article contains spoilers for the upcoming seventh season of The Masked Singer US.

Rudy Giuliani was reportedly unmasked on an episode of The Masked Singer US, causing two judges to walk out.

According to Deadline, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off the stage in protest when they saw the Former Mayor of New York City was behind one of the show’s wacky costumes, while Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage.

When asked to comment on the report, Fox told Variety that the production refuses to acknowledge leaks, maintaining the series’ policy against confirming “spoilers.”

The controversial reveal will reportedly be broadcast on an episode next month, with the season seven premiere airing on March 9.

Rudy had become a close affiliate of former President Donald J. Trump in recent years, working as his personal lawyer and promoting claims of election fraud.