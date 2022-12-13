The Hills star Audrina Patridge ‘dating her podcast producer’

The Hills star Audrina Patridge is reportedly dating her podcast producer Jarod Einsohn.

According to Just Jared, the pair made things official “over the summer and have been inseparable since”.

A source told the outlet: “All of their friends really like them together. It seems like such an easy and very fun relationship. They are constantly making each other laugh.”

Audrina still hasn’t posted her rumoured beau on social media, but he went Instagram official with her back in October.

Alongside a photo of the pair at a pumpkin patch, Jarod wrote: “Hi pumpkin 😜🙃😜🙃😜🎃🎃🎃”

Audrina, 37, was married to Corey Bohan for one year before they split in 2017.

The former couple, who share a 6-year-old daughter named Kirra, started dating on-off in 2008.