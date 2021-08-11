We can't wait for this!

The cast for upcoming Real Housewives Christmas movie has been revealed

The full cast of the upcoming film Real Housewives of the North Pole has been revealed.

The festive flick is set to air on US channel Peacock later this year, starring Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and Breaking Bad’s Betsy Brandt.

Peacock announced that Jearnest Corchado, Kyle Selig, Tetona Jackson, Carlos Ponce, Alec Mapa and Damon Dayoub will also star in the holiday movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betsy Brandt (@betsybrandt)

The film will focus on the two “Christmas Queens” of North Pole, Vermont – Trish (Kyle Richards) and Diana (Betsy Brandt).

Over nine years, the two women have made a name for themselves by winning the Best Holiday House decorating contest each year.

This year however, after a nasty argument, the two women start a town-wide feud just a few days before Christmas.

When their argument catches the eye of a national magazine writer (Tetona Jackson), she hopes to nab her first big story with an expose titled ‘Real Housewives of the North Pole.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Ponce (@poncecarlos1)