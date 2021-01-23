Memes of the politician have taken over the internet this week

The BEST memes of Bernie Sanders at Joe Biden’s inauguration

It’s been days since Joe Biden was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States, but people are still talking about his inauguration.

In a surprising turn of events, senator Bernie Sanders became the star of the ceremonial event, after he was spotted in particularly casual attire in the audience.

White others members of Congress dressed up for the occasion, the politician showed up in a heavy winter coat and knitted mittens – much to the delight of viewers at home.

The photo that launched a thousand memes today was taken by AFP’s Brendan Smialowski. His wonderful Instagram here: https://t.co/0NTXZCujLV pic.twitter.com/zs9Sg2qfaJ — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) January 21, 2021

Bernie’s appearance quickly inspired a viral meme, as social media users photoshopped him into unlikely settings across the world.

A host of celebrities have also gotten involved in the gag, including Sarah Jessica Parker, who shared a hilarious snap of Bernie edited into a Sex and the City scene.

Comedian Amy Schumer also shared a photoshopped image of the senator looking on during the birth of her son.

Check out our favourite Bernie memes below:

We knew we recognised this guy at the Inauguration from somewhere🤔 https://t.co/GEbMH8fx1p — Grogans Castle Lounge (@GrogansPub) January 21, 2021

The internet really can be magical pic.twitter.com/Jrwkj2twii — Ashley Holub, PhD (@ashtroid22) January 21, 2021