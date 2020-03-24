Taylor Swift’s publicist hits back at Kim Kardashian’s claims that she ‘lied’

Taylor Swift’s publicist has hit back at Kim Kardashian’s claims that she “lied”.

Tree Paine, who has worked for Taylor since 2014, slammed the reality star on Twitter after Kim accused Taylor of lying “through her publicist” in a lengthy rant on social media.

The drama kicked off when a full version of Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s infamous phone call from 2016 leaked online last week.

After the video went viral, Taylor said the full version proved that Kanye never specifically told her he was going to call her a “b***h” in his lyrics.

Taylor also claimed that the footage released by Kim Kardashian back in 2016 was “edited and manipulated” to make it look like she lied.

But in response, Kim insisted that Taylor is “actually lying”, and said, “To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’

“They clearly spoke so I let you all see that… Nobody ever denied the word ‘bitch’ was used without her permission,” Kim said in a series of tweets posted this morning.

Hitting back at Kim’s claims, Taylor’s publicist Tree shared the original statement she put out when the scandal erupted back in 2016.

I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AtMGUp3t24 pic.twitter.com/EjGDwAdL6O — Tree Paine (@treepaine) March 24, 2020

She wrote: “I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing.”

“P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?” she added.

Tree’s original statement read: “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account.”

“She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.'”