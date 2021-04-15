Taylor Swift sends thoughtful gift and handwritten note to frontline nurse

"I am so inspired by your passion for helping and caring for your patients..."

Taylor Swift has sent a thoughtful gift and a handwritten note to a frontline nurse.

Britta Thomason, a Georgia-based flight nurse who has been working on the frontline during the pandemic, shared her favourite things to do outside of work in an interview with The Telegraph.

As well as spending time with her friends and her boyfriend, travelling and trips to the beach, Britta said: “I love Taylor Swift. I am a Swiftie. I won’t deny it.”

After reading Britta’s interview, Taylor sent the nurse a personalised gift hamper along with a handwritten note.

Sharing the news to her Facebook, Britta wrote: “Y’all. Y’ALL!! I mentioned in a recent news article with The Telegraph & macon.com that I am a big Taylor Swift fan…and this showed up at work today!!”

“I’ve always seen videos of her fans opening packages she sent them but never did I EVER think I would be one of them! I’m not one to fangirl about anything, but if you know me, you know I’m a Swiftie!” “Don’t mind me…I’ll be crying the rest of the day Taylor, thank you!”

The letter read: “Dear Britta, I wanted to write you and personally thank you for serving on the front lines of this pandemic and for being brave enough to put yourself in danger to help others.”

“I am so inspired by your passion for helping and caring for your patients, and I was so touched that you mentioned liking my music recently! I’ve sent you some cozy clothes for when you’re off duty, I’ll be thinking about you, and forever grateful!”

“Love, Taylor,” the songstress signed off.