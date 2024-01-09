Suits star has blunt response to Meghan Markle’s absence from the Golden Globes

Gina Torres, who played Jessica Pearson in the hit legal drama Suits, had a very blunt response to Meghan Markle’s absence from the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

The actress reunited with her former co-stars Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty at the awards ceremony over the weekend to present the Best TV Drama award to Succession.

However, many fans were left wondering why the Duchess of Sussex didn’t join them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

The 42-year-old played Rachel Zane in the hit series for nine seasons, before she married Prince Harry in 2018.

As the Suits cast walked the red carpet on Sunday night, Variety asked Gina: “Who texted Meghan and said ‘you’ve gotta come to the Golden Globes’.

The 54-year-old replied: “We don’t have her number. We just don’t so. She’ll see. She’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here.”

Meanwhile, an insider told Page Six that Meghan was invited to attend the ceremony with her Suits co-stars, but was unable to go due to a “previous commitment”.

While they don’t seem to have her phone number, Meghan’s former cast mates did attend her Royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Sarah, who played Donna Paulsen in the hit USA series, recalled, “It was a wonderful moment to get to see [Meghan] on that day and in that moment. It was special.”

“Seeing [Meghan] walk in on her own, in that moment before she met up with Prince Charles to walk the rest of the way, that was amazing.”

Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey Spector in the show, revealed that his favourite moment was during the lunchtime reception at St. George’s Hall, which was hosted by the Queen.

“It was surprising to see Elton John play ‘I’m Still Standing.’ He’s still standing, he was incredible and that was an incredible moment,” said Gabriel.

“I think, overall, just to be a part of such an uplifting story, you know? A story of inclusion, love – and there’s so much stuff out there that’s so depressing and dark. This was just a remarkable day to go and support her and the royal family and it was an amazing time,” he added.