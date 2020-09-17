The 26-year-old penned threatening letters and emails about the pop singer

Stalker who threatened to ‘rape and kill’ Taylor Swift receives prison sentence

A man who pleaded guilty to stalking Taylor Swift has been sentenced to 30 months in prison.

According to the Associated Press, a federal judge sentenced Eric Swarbrick on Wednesday – one year after he pled guilty to stalking and sending threatening letters and emails to Taylor’s former label Big Machine Records.

It’s understood the 26-year-old sent over 40 letters and emails to Big Machine Label Group in Nashville, Tennessee back in 2018.

Eric initially asked CEO Scott Borchetta to introduce him to Taylor, but the letters and emails became increasingly violent and sexual.

Eric Swarbrick, 26, in custody in Austin TX, named in a Nashville federal criminal complaint charging interstate stalking & sending interstate communications with intent to threaten involving Taylor Swift’s record label. Investigation by FBI & MNPD Specialized Investigations Div pic.twitter.com/1HCRAQaWTS — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 20, 2018

On three occasions, the man drove to Nashville to personally deliver the letters – and was subsequently arrested at their office on August 2.

Following his arrest, Eric continued to contact Big Machine Records, and expressed his desire to rape and kill Taylor in a series of shocking messages.

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee commented: “Too often, we have seen the consequences of ignoring signs of escalating violent behavior by some individuals.”

“The attention given to this matter by our law enforcement partners and the resulting federal charges we have brought should serve to prevent a future tragic event.”

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.