PICS: Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies marries Michael Corcoran in intimate ceremony

The couple previously postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak

Elizabeth Gillies has confirmed she married music composer Michael Corcoran last month, by sharing sweet snaps from their wedding.

On Wednesday night, the Dynasty star posted several photos from their intimate nuptials – and told fans they exchanged vows on August 8th.

One photo shows the happy couple getting married in front of a floral arch, and another shows Liz posing in her stunning wedding dress.

The actress wore a custom satin dress by Britt Wood Designs, which she paired with Jimmy Choo shoes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Gillies (@lizgillz) on Sep 16, 2020 at 2:59pm PDT

Speaking to Vogue magazine, the 27-year-old said she initially planned to wed Michael on April 25, but they postponed their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elizabeth said: “Once we saw how dire the situation was, we knew we had to postpone. It was a no-brainer for us. Aside from the obvious travel and crowd restrictions, it didn’t feel right to be celebrating in such a big way when there was so much going on in the world.”

“It would have been in poor taste to burden people by asking them to risk their lives to come to our wedding. There were more important things to focus on. Our wedding could wait.”

Michael added: “It really focused everything down to what matters in life. A big, extravagant experience in the middle of a pandemic didn’t make any sense.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Gillies (@lizgillz) on Sep 16, 2020 at 3:37pm PDT

The couple tied the knot at the Inn at Fernbrook Farms in New Jersey with just 10 guests in attendance, and Liz’s father acted as the officiant.

“We got tested before we left and quarantined with my family for two weeks before the wedding,” Liz revealed.

“With everything going on, it felt so nice to be in my childhood home with nothing to do but relax leading up to the big day. We cooked and took the dogs for long walks and really just enjoyed each other’s company.”

“It felt good to slow down. Overall, we were very fortunate to be able to safely spend this time with family. It was incredibly special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Weddings (@vogueweddings) on Sep 16, 2020 at 3:35pm PDT

“It has been such a long road for us, and at times [it] felt like a total impossibility that it was hard to believe we’d actually gotten to that moment where it was really happening,” she continued.

“Once we were exchanging vows, it hit me that my dad was marrying us and our loved ones were there, and I think I turned to Michael and mouthed, ‘Oh, my God, we actually did it.’ We were so happy.”

