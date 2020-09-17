Katie Price buys ovulation test after revealing she plans on having more children

The mother-of-five said she wanted to 'test the waters' with her new man Carl Woods

Katie Price buys ovulation test after revealing she plans on having more...

Katie Price has bought an ovulation test after revealing she plans on having more children.

The mother-of-five revealed she wanted to “test the waters” with her boyfriend Carl Woods, after her friend Zoe spotted that she had bought the test – which tells a woman when they are most likely to conceive in an attempt to help them get pregnant.

In Katie’s latest YouTube video, Zoe quizzed her as to why she bought the test – with Katie responding: “I thought I’d test the waters and see what he says.”

Pulling the test out of her shopping bags, Zoe asked: “Is there something you want to f**king tell me?”

Katie said: “What, an ovulation kit? Well it’s to know the days you can get pregnant and the days you can’t.

“I thought I’d buy that and show it to Carl.

“It is in the papers apparently we’re trying for a baby so I thought I’d test the waters and see what he says.”

Katie has been dating Carl since June, after they were set up by a mutual friend.

A source previously told The Sun: “In her eyes he is absolutely a keeper and Katie is looking forward to what she thinks will be an amazing future.”

Katie admitted that she would love more children, telling Studio 10 back in July: “I’ll keep going until the doctor says no more.

“[I have] five kids, but I still want more. Once you have three, it doesn’t really matter how many more you have – it’s just chaos… but fun chaos, I love it.”

“They end up all playing together and it’s just one big chaos family. I think I’m the biggest kid of them all!”

The former glamour model shares son Junior, 14, and daughter Princess, 12, with her first husband Peter Andre.

The 42-year-old also shares six-year-old Jett and five-year-old Bunny with her third husband Kieran Hayler, and she’s mum to 18-year-old Harvey, who she had with her ex Dwight Yorke.

