Simon Leviev claims he’s ‘not a Tinder Swindler’ in first interview since documentary release

Simon Leviev, the subject of Netflix’s latest true-crime documentary, has claimed he’s “not a Tinder Swindler”.

In his first interview since the documentary aired, the alleged fraudster defends himself against allegations he conned millions from women he met on the popular dating app.

In a preview of his interview with Inside Edition, he says: “I was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder. I am not a Tinder Swindler.”

Simon, whose real name is believed to be Shimon Hayut, was also joined by his Israeli model girlfriend Kate Konlin during the interview.

Kate has previously called the allegations against Simon “absurd”, and has claimed he showed her documents proving his innocence.

Simon’s full interview with Inside Edition is set to air in two parts on February 21 and February 22.

In Netflix’s Tinder Swindler documentary, Simon was accused of conning millions from women he met on Tinder by posing as the son of a Russian-Israeli diamond mogul.

The film, which claims his real name is Shimon Hayut, exposed how he allegedly ran a Ponzi scheme by wooing women he met on Tinder with lavish gifts and trips, which he paid for with money he’d stolen from previous women.

After dazzling each victim enough, Simon would ask to borrow money from them because for security reasons he couldn’t use his own money, but promised to pay them back.

He would then start the cycle all over again with a different woman.

The Tinder Swindler documentary featured three of his alleged victims – Cecilie Fjellhoy, Ayleen Charlotte and Pernilla Sjoholm.

The women shared their extraordinary and often terrifying experiences with ‘Simon’, and revealed how they eventually teamed up to get him arrested for his crimes.

Simon was subsequently convicted of fraud, theft, and forgery and sentenced to 15 months in prison in December 2019, but was released just five months later.

Soon after he got out of prison, Simon began sharing photos of himself enjoying a life of luxury once again on Instagram.

Following the release of the documentary, he took to the app and wrote: “Thank you for all your support.”

“I will share my side of the story in the next few days when I have sorted out the best and most respectful way to tell it, both to the involved parties and myself. Until then, please keep an open mind and heart.”

Simon also recently signed with talent manager Gina Rodriguez of Gitoni Inc to pursue a career in Hollywood.

Gina told Entertainment Tonight: “I was intrigued with the Netflix story. I saw the world’s greatest salesman. It left me with a lot of unanswered questions and was very biased.”

“I believe there are two sides to every story and everyone should have the chance to tell their side of the story.”