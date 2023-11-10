Shawn Mendes sparks romance rumours with UK reality star

A new report has revealed images of Shawn Mendes getting close to Big Brother UK star Charlie Travers in Malibu.

The 25-year-old and the TV personality sparked romance rumours as they frolicked on a Malibu beach together on Thursday.

This comes just days after the pair were seen dining together at a restaurant in West Hollywood.

📸| More Shawn Mendes with Charlie Travers recently pic.twitter.com/HMzJCzMdkz — TMU media (@mediaTMU) November 9, 2023

Charlie first rose to prominence when she appeared on the 2013 series of Big Brother UK, alongside her mother, Jackie.

The reality star came in fifth place, despite earning just six nominations.

Since her stint on the popular reality TV show, the 37-year-old has relocated to the US where she appeared as Hollywood medium Tyler Henry’s assistant on his hit E! show.

Charlie has also secured other presenting gigs in the US, including fronting the Grammy web series, On Location and appearing on the Permission Slip podcast.

The singer just recently ended his second attempt at romance with singer Camilla Cabello.

The Señorita singers, who announced their breakup in November 2021, briefly rekindled their romance earlier this year.

According to The UK Sun, the couple have since ended things again – and this time it’s for good.

A source told the publication back in June: “Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives. But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now.”

“They realised it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all.”

“In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.”

Shawn and Camila announced their split via Instagram back in November 2021.

At the time, they wrote: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”